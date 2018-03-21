WWE News: Mojo Rawley Enters The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Jinder Mahal Says He’ll Win The US Title, Smackdown Dark Match Result

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Mojo Rawley announced that he’s entering the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. He joins Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger as announced participants.

SPOILER ALERT: Mojo Rawley becomes the first ever back-to-back Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner at @WWE @WrestleMania. Everyone else can stop whining and speculating. — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) March 21, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Jinder Mahal revealed why he will win the US Title at WrestleMania 34…

– According to WrestleInc, Zack Ryder, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable prior to last night’s WWE Smackdown.