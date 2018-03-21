 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Enters The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Jinder Mahal Says He’ll Win The US Title, Smackdown Dark Match Result

March 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Mojo Rawley

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Mojo Rawley announced that he’s entering the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. He joins Scott Dawson, Dash Wilder, Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger as announced participants.

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, Jinder Mahal revealed why he will win the US Title at WrestleMania 34…

– According to WrestleInc, Zack Ryder, Fandango, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable prior to last night’s WWE Smackdown.

article topics :

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Jinder Mahal, Mojo Rawley, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading