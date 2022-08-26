Mojo Rawley Gives His Thoughts On Why First WES Show Fell Apart

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mojo Rawley gave his thoughts on why the first show for Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) was cancelled. The show was caught up in controversy due to allegations of false advertisement and not paying workers. Here are highlights:

On the failure of the WES debut show: “I know where they were trying to go … we were thrilled with the opportunity that was at hand. They had some great financial backers, a great vision for the product — it actually went pretty hand in hand with a lot of the visions that Steve [Kaye] and I had for professional wrestling and the impact where we would have liked to have to have seen it go. We loved the fact that this was going to be a traveling show, one promotion that traveled the world internationally and hit some markets that are frequently traveled and exhausted by all the other wrestling promotions.”

On where they originally wanted to have the show: “They wanted to hit the Middle East. There was plans for Dubai and Istanbul and some of these other places … bringing in celebrities like Alistair Overeem to train to compete in the right settings with no handcuffs on. The direction was really pretty cool, we loved the concept behind it. It was just one series of unfortunate events after another. We are talking like deaths of country’s rulers that thrust the country into mandatory shutdown of events as per the mourning period, into pivoting to a different country on literally one day’s notice.”

On future plans for the company: “I’ve talked to those guys. They plan on doing more shows, or having a show I guess you could say. But finding a time to make this work, I don’t know where they stand with that currently. But it would be interesting. But man I can tell you the thought process behind it, and of course, I am only saying part of their plans. They had some cool surprises lined up too. It was a really cool concept.”