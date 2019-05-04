wrestling / News

WWE News: Clip of Mojo Rawley Debuting His New Look, Full 2013 MITB Match, Sheamus Set for Fan Appearance Next Week

May 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mojo Rawley WWE Main Event

– Mojo Rawley finally debuted his new look this week on WWE Main Event. Rawley has recently been appearing in a series of vignettes, and now he’s finally back in the ring with his new look. You can check out a clip of Rawley’s new look for his match with Slater below. Mojo Rawley picked up the victory this week.

– WWE Superstar Sheamus will be making an appearance at the Cricket Wireless store on Tuesday, May 7 in Louisville Kentucky. The store is located at 3117 South 2nd Street in the city. Sheamus will appear at the store from 11 am to 1 pm local time.

– WWE released the full Money in the Bank ladder match from the 2013 event. You can watch that full match video below.

