wrestling / News
WWE News: Clip of Mojo Rawley Debuting His New Look, Full 2013 MITB Match, Sheamus Set for Fan Appearance Next Week
– Mojo Rawley finally debuted his new look this week on WWE Main Event. Rawley has recently been appearing in a series of vignettes, and now he’s finally back in the ring with his new look. You can check out a clip of Rawley’s new look for his match with Slater below. Mojo Rawley picked up the victory this week.
Mojo Rawley debuted a new look on this week's edition of Main Event with a victory over Heath Slater 🤪
Thoughts? #RAW #MainEvent pic.twitter.com/Eel9BWOYns
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 4, 2019
– WWE Superstar Sheamus will be making an appearance at the Cricket Wireless store on Tuesday, May 7 in Louisville Kentucky. The store is located at 3117 South 2nd Street in the city. Sheamus will appear at the store from 11 am to 1 pm local time.
– WWE released the full Money in the Bank ladder match from the 2013 event. You can watch that full match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Shares Story of JBL Booking Japan Tour Two Weeks Into His Career
- Randy Orton Jokes That WWE Is Paying Goldberg $2 Million For Saudi Arabia Match
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show