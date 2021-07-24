Mojo Rawley on WWE Adopting His Cellphone Promo for Clash of Champions 2017 Match

– Fightful recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, and Rawley discussed his highly talked about promo on Zack Ryder (aka Matt Cardona) before their Kickoff show match at WWE Clash of Champions 2017. Below are some highlights:

Mojo Rawley on how WWE used the format from his promo elsehwere: “You know, there’s a lot of things you do that when you put out, or maybe you’ve pitched it, it resurfaces on TV with somebody else trying to do what you’re good at. I’ve always had a couple of different thought processes about it. Because, one, there is part of me that understands it and I get it. You’re getting paid a salary to do a job and especially if you’re a guy that’s not on TV every week, maybe your contribution is from a backdoor creative standpoint where it’s like, ‘Alright. Well, this guy’s got great ideas. We’ll keep them around and continue to pay him so we can steal his stuff.’ To a point, I get it. Whatever. That’s gonna happen.”

Rawley on his personal ego of coming up with the idea: “But another point, I don’t know, I guess it’s your own personal ego and sense of self-respect or whatever. You’re like, ‘Guys, c’mon. What the hell? This was me. I could be doing this way better. This was my thing. This was my idea. You can try and get somebody else to get your watered-down version, but it’s not gonna be as good. Why don’t we just try to keep things authentic and roll with the originator here?’ So, I see both sides of the coin, but yeah, that was one instance where I was looking around like, ‘C’mon.’”

Unfortunately, the tweets Rawley posted before the Clash of Champions match have since been deleted or are no longer available.