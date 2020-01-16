Mojo Rawley Releases Statement on 24/7 Title, Teases Plans for Raw

– Recently crowned WWE 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley tweeted out a video showing him “cleaning the coward” off of the 24/7 title belt. He also shared “A statement from your 24/7 Champion. It’s time to change what the 24/7 title stands for. Catch me on @WWE #RAW Monday to see what I’m up to.” You can check out that Twitter video below. Mojo Rawley stated the following:

“The 24/7 Title was established May 20th, 2019. Since then, there’s been 84 different title reigns among 34 different people. I’m the only person that did not run and hide after my victory. So what am I doing right now? I’m cleaning the coward off of my title. Because we ain’t playing hide-and-go seek with this anymore. Nah. Y’all might think it’s smart to run and hide after your title win, but as the smartest and most educated guy on the roster, documented, I’m telling you, it ain’t. This title is in need of a face-lift, and I’m going to be the guy that gives it to it. Catch me on Monday Night RAW this week to see what I’m up to. God, this thing’s so filthy.”