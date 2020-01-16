wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Releases Statement on 24/7 Title, Teases Plans for Raw
– Recently crowned WWE 24/7 champion Mojo Rawley tweeted out a video showing him “cleaning the coward” off of the 24/7 title belt. He also shared “A statement from your 24/7 Champion. It’s time to change what the 24/7 title stands for. Catch me on @WWE #RAW Monday to see what I’m up to.” You can check out that Twitter video below. Mojo Rawley stated the following:
“The 24/7 Title was established May 20th, 2019. Since then, there’s been 84 different title reigns among 34 different people. I’m the only person that did not run and hide after my victory. So what am I doing right now? I’m cleaning the coward off of my title. Because we ain’t playing hide-and-go seek with this anymore. Nah. Y’all might think it’s smart to run and hide after your title win, but as the smartest and most educated guy on the roster, documented, I’m telling you, it ain’t. This title is in need of a face-lift, and I’m going to be the guy that gives it to it. Catch me on Monday Night RAW this week to see what I’m up to. God, this thing’s so filthy.”
A statement from your 24/7 Champion. It’s time to change what the 24/7 title stands for. Catch me on @WWE #RAW Monday to see what I’m up to. pic.twitter.com/KHalwDwfCA
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) January 16, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Big E Reflects on on The New Day’s Program With Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Over His ‘Testicles’
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Hulk Hogan Whipping David Flair at Souled Out ’99, Ric Claiming Hogan Went Too Far
- Kurt Angle Says He Enjoyed Working With Vince Russo, Explains Why Russo’s Stories Didn’t Always Work in TNA
- Triple H Apologizes to Paige and Anyone Offended by His ‘Terrible Joke’