Mojo Rawley Remembers His Reaction To Getting Called To WWE Main Roster

In an interview with Shoot Conversations (via Fightful), Mojo Rawley revealed his reaction to getting the call up to the WWE main roster back in 2016, as part of his team with Zack Ryder.

He said: “I found out when my name was called. I was drafted late. Honestly, I was hoping I was going to be the last pick in the draft because there’s a lot I could have done with that promo-wise. They drafted me individually, so I didn’t know if that meant I was going to be with Zack or if we were going to be split. At that point, I felt like it was so overdue. I don’t want to sound like a snob or anything, but it’s like, they told us a month or two in NXT with Broski and we’re getting called up, and it came about a year after that. For me, it was kind of ridiculous because I spent more time on the main roster for months. I already felt like I was out of NXT because I was literally only there to do TV.“