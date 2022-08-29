Mojo Rawley Thinks Rob Gronkowski Will Go Back to Football Before Wrestling

Rob Gronkowski may be retired (again) from the NFL, but Mojo Rawley thinks he’ll go back there before wrestling. Gronk signed with WWE after retiring from the NFL, but unretired to compete last season. He’s retired again and Rawley told Wrestling Inc that he’s not sure it’ll last. You can see some highlights below:

On Gronkowski’s wrestling future: “I gotta think he’ll go back to football before he comes to wrestling full time. I’ve always said ‘I don’t think Rob is done.’ He gets too bored too quickly. He’s another one that likes a lot of excitement, is always doing a lot of things. He retired once before, it didn’t last that long… I would love to see Rob come back [to wrestling.] I don’t know what his master plan is here, I don’t even know if he even has one. I know he wants to enjoy some time off.”

On Gronkowski’s wrestling training: “He’s had some training. No formal in-ring training. We had that in the ropes. We never got to that because [Tom] Brady went back to the [Buccaneers] and the offer was too good for Rob not to go back… We haven’t done any real in-ring training, but I will say for the past ten years, every time we go out partying, Vegas, Miami, Atlantic City, wherever we are, we would break out into wrestling matches. Not just me and him but our buddies too… But that was practice, especially at the very beginning of my career. We would go out partying and I would make the whole team chop me in the chest as frequently as possible to get me ready for WWE-style chops. That’s why when you see people chopping me in the ring, I always did that chopping no sell spot.”