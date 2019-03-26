wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Is Sure Fans Will See Rob Gronkowski in a WWE Ring at Some Point
March 26, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, former NFL star Rob Gronkowski recently announced his retirement from football. It has led to speculation he might be showing up in the WWE. TMZ Sports recently spoke to Gronkowski’s friend, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, who addressed the topic. You can check out that video below.
Mojo Rawley said Gronkowski going down the wrestling path “wouldn’t shock” him “one bit.” He added, “In the future, I’m sure you’ll see him inside a WWE ring in one capacity or another. But I don’t know if that day is going to be today.” Rawley continued that he’s “absolutely positive” WWE would be receptive to Gronkowski wanting to get into wrestling.
