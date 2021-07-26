wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Said He Was Told The Door Is Open For Return To WWE
In an interview with Fightful, Mojo Rawley spoke about his release from WWE and said that he was told the door is open for a possible return one day. Here are highlights:
On being stuck creatively: “Yeah, man. There was a lot that was going on at that time. But, ultimately when I got the news—there’s always some mixed emotions—but, I don’t know, the way I looked at it was, for the last couple years I was starting to get to the point where I feel like they don’t know how to use me here. I feel like I have all this talent that no one’s seen. I literally was never in a legitimate program or storyline with anybody.”
On not getting a chance: “So, I always felt funny when I would be judged online or by the locker room, because how can you judge a guy when you don’t know what he can do. Like, these cold matches or these dark matches or filler matches. You can’t get a feel for what someone’s got to offer until they can be on a program, until you give them that mic, they can have a few guys with the same talent, they can go after each other and you can really start to paint that picture. I mean, that cell phone promo was kind of the extent of that opportunity that I got in my career and that was a two minute promo on my phone in my garage.”
On being typecast in a midcard role: “So, I was starting to get to the point where it was like, ‘I’m not a quitter. I don’t quit. I know that you have to weather the storm, but at the same time, too, if this isn’t really gonna go anywhere, I don’t really want to be a career midcarder or a guy that’s being used to do behind the scenes stuff only or whatever it might be. So, it was almost like pulling the plug on something that needed a change. I mean, guys leave all the time. They become more successful and they either come back with a bigger name or they continue to do their stuff outside the business or the company and it’s better off for them.”
On a possible return: “More or less. There was a lot that went into that. Maybe we’ll touch on that later. But, yeah, more or less it was like, ‘Hey, man. Door’s open. Good luck.'”
More Trending Stories
- WWE Supershow Results 7.25.21: John Cena And The Mysterios Team Up In Six-Man Tag Match, More
- Kenny Omega on the Possibility of AEW & WWE Ever Working Together
- Malakai Black on Why He Opted to Sign With AEW, Wanting to Mean Something
- AEW Has Reportedly Been Planning FTR vs. Santana & Ortiz Since May