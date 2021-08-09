Mojo Rawley Says He Was ‘Creeping’ At Alexa Bliss’ Birthday Party

Alexa Bliss celebrated her 30th birthday over the weekend and Mojo Rawley was present, although he said that he wasn’t invited. He got creepy about it, stalking Bliss from afar. He posted the videos to his Instagram Stories, but the videos were saved and popped up elsewhere. Rawley creeping on Bliss has been a running gag of his since at least 2019.

He wrote: “Happy birthday Alexa Bliss… I wasn’t invited to your party but I showed up to creep from the outside nonetheless.”