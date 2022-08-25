Mojo Rawley Says He’s Grateful For Triple H Giving Him An Opportunity, Talks About His Current Relationship In WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Mojo Rawley spoke about his working relationship with Triple H, as well as his current relationship with WWE after his recent exit. Here are highlights:

On working with Triple H: “[Triple H] was the one who debuted me back in NXT.. I’ll always be forever grateful to Hunter for giving me that shot in ‘NXT’ … In my experience, it was kind of challenging to have one guy to lean on … You would think if Hunter tells you something, you follow that blindly, but it wasn’t always the case if Vince is telling you something else.”

On the recent changes in WWE: “I’m not there anymore. I’m not tied in, I’m not directly affiliated anymore. I honestly rarely talk to anyone over there anymore like on an administrative level … So much shakeups, so much change, so many rumors, so many allegations, I mean, it’s the wild, wild west over there. I mean we all kind of knew it’s a circus over there beforehand.”

On recent returns to the company: “I know the internet is pretty excited with some of these guys that have been brought back to WWE that were formerly released and some of the changes we’re already seeing in creative.”