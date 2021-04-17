Mojo Rawley Says His Next Chapter Begins On May 31

It was reported earlier this week that Mojo Rawley was one of ten different talents released from the WWE, along with Samoa Joe, Mickie James and others. Mojo has finally broken his silence about the news on Twitter, noting that his next chapter will begin soon.

He wrote: “9 years of fun, passion, and pure HYPE! Thank you all for getting, and staying HYPED with me! I love y’all this much! The next chapter officially begins May 31!”

It’s unclear why Mojo said May 31, as the 90-day non-compete clause for all of the talents will be up on July 14.