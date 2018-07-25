wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Says His Stuff Works, The Top 10 Smackdown Moments, Triple H Hangs With OAR at Raw
July 25, 2018 | Posted by
– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, discussing how he’s been winning his matches in 2018…
I’ve won matches with 7 different moves this year. Why? Because my stuff works.
I think it’s cute how other “superstars” can only beat you with 1 move. @WWE #RAW
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 24, 2018
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…
– Triple H shared the following photo on his Instagram of him and Stephanie meeting OAR at Raw…