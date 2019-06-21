wrestling / News
Mojo Rawley Signs New Contract With WWE
June 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Mojo Rawley is set to stick with WWE for the foreseeable future, having signed a new contract with the company. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rawley has re-signed for a multi-year deal.
The exact length or terms of the contract are not currently known. This keeps Rawley with the company he’s been with since 2012. He debuted a new look recently, though he hasn’t had much of a chance to show it off on the main weekly shows since doing so.
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Asks Wrestling Fans Why They Keep Watching Something They Hate
- Jim Ross On Whether He Heard of Mick Foley’s Plan to Go On Top of Hell in a Cell at King of the Ring ’98
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Master P and the No Limit Soldiers Confronting Him Backstage At Great American Bash 1999 Over Prank
- More Details On Damage Sami Callihan Caused Prior To MLW Exit: Callihan Reportedly Spit In Jim Cornette’s Face