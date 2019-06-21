Mojo Rawley Signs New Contract With WWE

– Mojo Rawley is set to stick with WWE for the foreseeable future, having signed a new contract with the company. Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that Rawley has re-signed for a multi-year deal.

The exact length or terms of the contract are not currently known. This keeps Rawley with the company he’s been with since 2012. He debuted a new look recently, though he hasn’t had much of a chance to show it off on the main weekly shows since doing so.