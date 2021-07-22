Mojo Rawley Talks About Vince McMahon Showing Rob Gronkowski How To Dive, Says He Did It Without Hesitation

In an interview with Fightful, Mojo Rawley spoke about Vince McMahon doing a dive ahead of Wrestlemania 36 to show Rob Gronkowski it was safe, noting Vince did it without hesitation. Here are highlights:

On having an idea for something with Gronkowski: “So, yeah/ I was on red brand and then we had this idea, me and Rob (Gronkowski) were setting up something big and it was gonna be really cool stuff. I’m hoping later in my career, whether it’s in WWE or somewhere else, we still get to do what we had in mind. The world shut down and the pandemic happened, so we didn’t get to follow through with it and of course he went back to football. He had a great offer there. I was a heel on RAW and then all of a sudden I show up on Smackdown and I’m magically old Stay Hyped babyface Mojo. I was just like, ‘This is confusing.’ Then we ran the bit with Rob until he went back to football, then overnight I was a heel again.”

On Gronkowski’s entrance during his first night in WWE: “Loved it. I mean, that’s Robby G to a T. He’s such an idiot, but I love him for it. I’m the same way. It would have been more fun if the fans and everything were there. SummerSlam was supposed to be in Boston that year. So, that can tip you off a little bit.”

On Rob’s dive at Wrestlemania: “Yeah, man. So, I think other than Tom Brady and his agent, I was the only one that knew that knew that he was really going back to football. I mean, maybe a couple of his family or whatever. But we’re literally on the bus, Drew Rosenhaus is calling, Brady’s calling, like he’s trying to figure out his life, and they come up to me and they’re like, ‘We’re gonna have Rob jump off the ceiling, pretty much, and we’re gonna have some NXT guys who just got here catch him.’ I was like, ‘Uh, no you’re not. Absolutely not. This guy has zero training. Doesn’t know what he’s doing. He’s probably crazy enough to accept it on a whim without thinking.’ I was like, ‘I gotta stand up for my buddy here. I’m the one that brought him in. They pretty much write it into the script without asking him first. Then Matt Bloom comes up to me, he’s like, ‘Dude, I got fifteen guys from NXT all over 6’3. We’ll have an army there to catch them. We’re gonna get this done.’ I was like, ‘Matt. He can’t do this.’ I didn’t want to spill the beans and tell everyone he was getting ready to go back to football. I didn’t know how to say it without making either of us look bad. So, we’re standing there and I was like, ‘It’s your call. It’s a lot of guys. They’re gonna be there. I will not drop you. I’ll be right in the front. If you short it, it’ll be just me. I got you. If you want to. If you don’t want to do it, I’ll get you out of it. No problem, it’s on me. Don’t worry.’ Then we’re literally having this conversation and Vince comes out doing the whole Vince thing.”

On what Vince McMahon said to Gronkowski: “‘It’s super easy, Rob. Watch, I’ll show you right now.’ Literally pulls out his money clip and his phone and he hands it to me. He just walks up there without any hesitation and just jumps off on the crash pad. Which, mind you, is ten times worse than having fifteen giants catch you ‘cause you actually have to fall to the ground with the crash pad. He does it, I looked at Rob and I’m like, ‘Well, you gotta do it now.’ He knew. So, he went for it. But, man, what the hell? That was pretty crazy. They always say [he won’t ask you to do anything he’s not willing to do himself.] But, I can tell you, too. Those heights sometimes, man, they may not look that high on TV, but when you’re up there, it feels ten times higher. So, hats off to the both of them.”