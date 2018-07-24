Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Touts His Versatility, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Miz’s Best UpUpDownDown Moments

July 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter to show off his versatility compared to the rest of the Raw roster. You can see his post below, in which he points out how many different moves he’s won matches with:

– Here is a final preview for tonight’s premiere of Miz And Mrs. on USA Network:

– Speaking of Miz, UpUpDownDown posted the following video of his greatest moments on the channel:

