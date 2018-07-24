WWE News: Mojo Rawley Touts His Versatility, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs., Miz’s Best UpUpDownDown Moments

– Mojo Rawley posted to Twitter to show off his versatility compared to the rest of the Raw roster. You can see his post below, in which he points out how many different moves he’s won matches with:

I’ve won matches with 7 different moves this year. Why? Because my stuff works. I think it’s cute how other “superstars” can only beat you with 1 move. @WWE #RAW — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 24, 2018

– Here is a final preview for tonight’s premiere of Miz And Mrs. on USA Network:

– Speaking of Miz, UpUpDownDown posted the following video of his greatest moments on the channel: