Mojo Rawley Shares Video of His COVID-19 Nose Swab Test at WWE Performance Center

– As previously reported, WWE cancelled today’s scheduled TV tapings and is going through testing the entire roster and staff for the coronavirus. This means the entire roster is scheduled to receive “legitimate” tests via a nose swab. It appears, at the very least, that WWE is having medical staff on hand to conduct those nose swab tests today. Mojo Rawley shared a video on his Twitter account showing him going in for his nose swab test earlier today.

Mojo Rawley wrote on his COVID-19 test, “Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we’re healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week! I’m telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don’t hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED.” You can view his tweet and the clip he shared below.

Today’s testing is due to a WWE developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. The talent was last at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday, June 9. However, the roster was apparently not made aware of the positive test until news on the story broke on the internet yesterday (June 15).