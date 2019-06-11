wrestling / News
WWE News: Mojo Rawley Posts Video of Visit to Saudi Arabia Children’s Hospital, Braun Strowman Does Make-A-Wish at Raw
June 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Mojo Rawley shared a video of himself, Roman Reigns, and Titus O’Neil visiting a children’s hospital in Saudi Arabia. You can see the video of the below:
Wanna know what’s better than winning any title, championship, or award of any kind? This. @WWE pic.twitter.com/uvIoP8hO5i
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 11, 2019
– The WWE Community Twitter account posted photos of Braun Strowman doing a Make-A-Wish before Raw in San Jose:
Today was a BIG day for @MakeAWish in #SanJose! @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/kcQbiVNiDY
— WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 11, 2019
