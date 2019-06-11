wrestling / News

WWE News: Mojo Rawley Posts Video of Visit to Saudi Arabia Children’s Hospital, Braun Strowman Does Make-A-Wish at Raw

June 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mojo Rawley

– Mojo Rawley shared a video of himself, Roman Reigns, and Titus O’Neil visiting a children’s hospital in Saudi Arabia. You can see the video of the below:

– The WWE Community Twitter account posted photos of Braun Strowman doing a Make-A-Wish before Raw in San Jose:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Mojo Rawley, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading