Mojo Rawley on Working Matches in WWE NXT With Samoa Joe, Partying With P. Diddy in Miami

– Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley was a guest on a recent episode of Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, and Rawley looked back at his time doing house show loops in WWE NXT with Samoa Joe and also partying with P. Diddy in Miami around the same time. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Mojo Rawley on his time NXT working house show loops with Samoa Joe: “That was great. I had some live events with him. It reminds me of a funny story. I was out in Miami partying with the boys one weekend and we were at this club and we were going nuts. P. Diddy was there and I guess he spotted me and was hyping me up on the mic because I was dancing my ass off. Anyways, I had to leave to go catch my flight, but the club owner was like, ‘You’ve got this place rocking, you’re not leaving until you finish doing your thing.’ What ended up happening was, he literally canceled my flight and booked me a private jet to fly me from Miami to wherever the first live event was. I get there and found out I was main eventing with Joe.”

Rawley on working with Samoa Joe: “I literally went from the club to the private jet and get off in the middle of nowhere. I was the first one there because I landed early. I wrestled Joe, we worked together that loop. I loved working Joe. Not only because he’s a vet and he’s so good. In my opinion, I think Samoa Joe is the most underrated guy in the company, especially on the mic. I always would have loved to have a program with Joe. That was my last match before I got called up all the way. We had some good ones. It was two big guys who were battling. I thought the TV match showed some promise and I felt really comfortable with Joe. We called most of it in the ring and put together very little beforehand.”