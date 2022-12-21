wrestling / News
Molly Holly Comments On Possibility of Appear In 2023 Royal Rumble
December 21, 2022 | Posted by
During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Fightful), Molly Holly spoke about the possibility of making an appearance in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. While she’s no longer an active wrestler, Molly has appeared in three Rumble matches so far.
She said: “I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because it hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and then getting thrown in there. So they have not given me any notice as of yet, and it’s getting close to that time, so they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it.”
