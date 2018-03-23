WWE News: Molly Holly To Induct Ivory Into Hall of Fame, Video of Stephanie McMahon Training, Bobby Roode and Charlotte On Mixed Match Challenge Semifinals

– WWE.com has announced that Molly Holly will induct Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame. The ceremony happens on April 6 and airs on the WWE Network.

They wrote: “Molly Holly was a rival and partner of Ivory during their illustrious in-ring careers in WWE. Now, Holly will have the distinction of inducting Ivory into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2018 on Friday, April 6, in New Orleans during WrestleMania 34 Week. The two were trailblazers in the squared circle, creating a path that helped lead to today’s Women’s Evolution. It is perfectly fitting that Holly, a two-time WWE Women’s Champion, inducts Ivory, a three-time titleholder, into sports-entertainment immortality. What kind of stories will Holly have to share about her friend and rival?”

– WWE has released a new video with Charlotte Flair and Bobby Roode discussing their Mixed Match Challenge semifinal opponents Finn Balor and Sasha Banks, who won the fan vote for a second chance.

– Stephanie McMahon has revealed a new Midnight Workout on Instagram: