Molly Holly on Being Paired With William Regal in WWE Developmental

– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed working as a manager for William Regal in WWE developmental in Memphis. Molly Holly stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”