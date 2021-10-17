Molly Holly on Gorgeous George Helping Her Get on WCW TV

– During an interview with Shoot Conversations with Chris Hero, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly reflected on the time period where she acted as the wrestling trainer for Stephanie Bellars, aka Gorgeous George, in WCW. George and Molly Holly used to be part of Macho Man Randy Savage’s entourage in WCW in the late 1990s.

In WCW, Molly Holly was aligned with Macho Man as “Miss Mona,” and it was actually George George who helped Molly Holly get on TV as part of Team Madness. She stated the following on training Gorgeous George (via Fightful):

“There was a ring in a warehouse, somewhere in Tampa. It wasn’t an official school. It might have been Macho Man just had a ring in a warehouse [laughs]. It would be the three of us; me, Stephanie (Bellars) [Gorgeous George], and Macho Man. After like a month, me showing her everything that I thought she could do. Stephanie said to Macho Man, ‘I feel really bad. I get to be on TV and this girl who knows all this stuff, she’s not on TV and doesn’t have a contract. Do you think she can come on TV with us?’ Macho Man was like, ‘Yeah, we can pull that off.'”

Molly Holly later signed with WWE in 2000 and debuted as one of the Holly Cousins. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.