Molly Holly On How Lanny Poffo Helped Her Get Hired In WCW

During an appearance for K & S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Molly Holly spoke about how she got hired by WCW, giving credit to Lanny Poffo for recommending her to Randy Savage. After being brought in to train Gorgeous George, she would eventually debut as Miss Madness.

She said: “Lanny told Macho Man, ‘This girl, Nora, is really nice, and she knows a lot of wrestling moves. She could probably really help her,'” Holly said. “So then I asked my boss, who’s friends with Lanny Poffo, if I could take a leave of absence from my telemarketing job so I can train Gorgeous George for one month in a warehouse in Tampa. During that month, I taught her as many moves as I could, and at the end of that month, Macho Man asked me if I would want to be part of their entourage on television. I worked in the indies, but I didn’t think I’d ever be on TV. I mean, Sable was the top star, and I wasn’t a Sable, you know?“