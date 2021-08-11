– Molly Holly has been working recent episodes of Raw as a producer, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Holly, who began working in a tryout capacity as a producer for the company at the start of the summer, has been at several recent Raw tapings after having mostly been on the road with Smackdown.

Holly said in late June that when she started, it was a two month tryout. There’s no word on whether she is still in that tryout period or not.

– The site also notes that Pat Buck has taken over the duties that Drake Wuertz had been doing in Talent Relations before he was released, booking the extras and indy talent needed for tapings.

– Finally, the site says that since he returned to the company full-time as a producer, Shawn Daivari has been garnering a lot of praise for his work.