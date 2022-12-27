– Speaking on the K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed her Hall of Fame induction speech and how last year’s induction speeches were shorter than what they ere before.

Molly Holly said on last year’s induction ceremony (via WrestlingInc.com), “They were wanting to change it to be a little bit more like the Academy Awards, to follow suit of what pop culture expects from award ceremonies.” She continued, “Plus, people’s attention spans are shorter, so they just wanted shorter speeches to reflect what other award shows do.”

Additionally, Holly revealed that she was initially told she would have about 15 minutes for her speech. After that, she was later informed it would only be about two minutes. She stated, “I cried for like four hours,” after hearing the news.