Molly Holly Recalls Meeting With Vince McMahon To Ask For WWE Release, Barely Talking To Vince During WWE Run

In a recent interview on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Molly Holly discussed barely talking to Vince McMahon during her WWE run, asking for her release, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Molly Holly on her romantic storyline with Spike Dudley in WWE: “It was awesome. To even be involved in any kind of storyline is so huge. It’s still fun to be on Sunday Night Heat but to be thrown in a situation where you’re just doing a four-minute match for no reason, it’s like, I want to do so much more. So, when they put me in the storyline with Spike where we’re like having this Disney romance, we like each other, and it’s all sweetness. I loved it and Spike was super nice, a good person to be paired up with. You don’t want to be paired up with some creeper that’s going to take advantage of the situation. So, he was very great to work with and it worked out awesome that the Dudleyz were so popular. It kind of brought up my popularity just being in the skits with them.”

On never having a conversation with Vince McMahon until she asked for her release: “The only conversation I’ve had with Vince in my entire career was when I asked to be released from my contract early. That’s the only time I’ve ever said more than ‘hello’ to him. The way that I got hired was through Jim Ross and then throughout my time there, I would talk with writers or Head of Talent Relations, but I didn’t have any conversations with Vince. So, it was a big deal for me to walk into his office and ask for my release and thank him for everything. I wouldn’t say I have a friendship with him or anything. He shook my hand at the Hall of Fame and I took a picture with him. He was very nice. That’s it.”

On the conversation with Vince about wanting to leave WWE: “It was awesome. Vince was great. I first went in and told him all about how my career has been such a blessing. The fact that I got to wrestle in 15 different countries, I would have never seen those places if it wasn’t for him. I got good retirement savings because of how he paid me. I wanted to let him know this was an amazing experience and I was so grateful, and I feel complete and I would like to be let out of my contract. I didn’t want to work anywhere else, I just felt complete. He spent like 10 minutes telling me how important I was to the business, how much he appreciated my work ethic, what a great champion I was. He just complimented me for 10 minutes and said if I ever wanted to come back, the door was always open. He shook my hand and that was it.”

