WWE News: Moloney Brothers Open to Boxing Matches at WWE Performance Center, Stock Up

– Boxing brothers Andrew & Jason Moloney would be open to doing fights at the WWE Performance Center if that becomes an option. The two spoke with the Fightful Boxing Podcast and discussed the idea of empty arena fights in the wake of Bob Arum saying that he wants to run matches at the Performance Center since it has been able to be used by WWE for shows.

Jason Maloney, who is a top contender at bantamweight, said, “At the end of the day, it’s just you and your opponent in the ring and if that’s in a small, little studio with no crowd and if that’s what [going to] happen, then so be it. With these crazy times, you have to think outside the box a little bit. If that’s the only way fights and sporting events can be done behind closed doors, then so be it. I’m all for it… If that’s to happen, even at the WWE venue in Florida, then yeah. Fly me over straight away.”

Andrew, who was going to defend the super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez on April 17th, said, “Sign me up… I’m ready to go right and we’re at exciting points in our careers and we just want to keep the ball rolling and get back in there. Like Jason said, we’re training hard and we’re ready to go. So yeah, sign me up [to fight at the Performance Center if need be].”

– WWE’s stock closed at $40.54 on Friday, up $0.87 (2.19%) from its previous closing price. This marks the first time since March 10th that the stock has been over $40. The market as a wholle was up 2.99% on the day.