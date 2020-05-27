Monday Night Raw Viewership Drops Again This Week, Still Tops Cable Ratings

– Showbuzz Daily has the final ratings and viewership numbers in for Monday’s Memorial Day edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network. Monday’s show drew an average viewership audience of 1.735 million viewers. The show drew 1.806 million viewers for Hour 1, 1.726 million viewers for Hour 2, and 1.673 million viewers for Hour 3. Viewership is down from last week’s audience of 1.757 million viewers.

With the drop, this week’s Monday Night Raw drew the show’s second lowest audience in history, since the May 4 episode drew 1.686 million viewers.

However, the show did top the ratings in the key P18-49 demographic. The show averaged a 0.51 rating for the evening. Hour 1 drew the highest with a 0.52 rating, Hours 2 and 3 both finished with identical 0.50 ratings. Hour 1 managed to top the cable ratings for the evening, while Hour 3 finished at No. 3 and Hour 2 finished at No. 4.Last week’s episode drew higher ratings in Hours 1 and 2, which finished with a 0.53 rating. However, las week’s Hour 3 was lower with a 0.48.

The only other shows along with RAW’s three hours in the top five were 90 Day Fiance: What Now at No. 2 with a .51 rating and 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantine at No. 5 with a 0.47 rating. Grant on History Channel topped the viewership for the evening with 2.967 million viewers.