Monday’s Episode of RAW Could Also Air From WWE Performance Center

It was confirmed yesterday that tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown was being moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, after it had been originally set to air from Detroit. Now, it seems Monday’s episode of RAW could suffer the same fate. WrestleVotes reports that the plan is currently to move the episode to Orlando after it had been scheduled to air from Pittsburgh.

This Monday’s RAW, which was to take place in Pittsburgh, will likely move to the Performance Center as well. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 13, 2020

The episode was set to feature the return of Stone Cold Steve Austin in celebration of 3:16 Day. There is also a planned contract signing between AJ Styles and The Undertaker. So if you ever wanted to see larger than life stars show up in a small venue, Monday could be your chance. An official update is expected some time today. As with everything else lately, you can blame the Coronavirus for the changes.