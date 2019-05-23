wrestling / News
WWE News: Monday’s Smackdown House Show Postponed Again, WWE Now on 24/7 Championship
– WWE has postponed this Monday’s Smackdown house show for the third time. PWInsider reports that the Salina, Kansas show as pushed out to October 26th in order to utilize some of the brand’s talents for Raw.
– Another episode of WWE Now is online, looking at the 24/7 Championship’s history (of three whole days):
