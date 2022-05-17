wrestling / News

Monday’s WWE Raw Draws Highest Viewership & Key Demo In A Month

May 17, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
WWE Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE Raw viewership for Monday’s episode May 16 averaged 1.736 million viewers, which is up from last week’s total of 1.652 million viewers. This is being reported as the highest viewership for the show since the April 11 episode which pulled in 1.803 million viewers. The show delivered a 0.45 (587,000) rating in the all-important 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.44 rating from the week before. The news was first reported by Brandon Thurston:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Ben Kerin

More Stories

loading