Monday’s WWE SmackDown Live Event Canceled

– WWE has canceled Monday’s SmackDown live event in Lowell.

The Tsongas Center in Lowell issued the following statement.

WWE LIVE AT THE TSONGAS CENTER CANCELLED

The WWE Live event scheduled for Monday, May 20th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.

Any tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded. Please allow 5-7 business days for the transaction to take place. Tickets that were purchased with cash at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Box Office must be returned to the point of purchase in order to be refunded.

We apologize for the inconvenience.