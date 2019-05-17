wrestling / News
Monday’s WWE SmackDown Live Event Canceled
May 17, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has canceled Monday’s SmackDown live event in Lowell.
The Tsongas Center in Lowell issued the following statement.
WWE LIVE AT THE TSONGAS CENTER CANCELLED
The WWE Live event scheduled for Monday, May 20th at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict.
Any tickets purchased via credit card will be automatically refunded. Please allow 5-7 business days for the transaction to take place. Tickets that were purchased with cash at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Box Office must be returned to the point of purchase in order to be refunded.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
With the Wild Card rule in place, SmackDown talent is now free to appear on Raw.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Asking the United States For Permission to Take WCW to North Korea
- Jim Ross Tells Story of Vince McMahon Doing ‘Elaine Dance’, Says Vince Loves ‘Na Na Hey Hey’ Song
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had No Issue With Emmy-Winning Writer, Told Everyone To Congratulate Her
- Vince Russo Shares His Own Account of Brief Return to WWE in 2002 & Heat With Stephanie McMahon, Denies Previous Bruce Prichard Claims