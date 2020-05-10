wrestling / News

Money in the Bank 2020 Kickoff Livestream Video

May 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Money in the Bank Kickoff - Jeff hardy vs. Cesaro

– WWE has released the video for tonight’s Money in the Bank Kickoff special, which goes live at 6:00 pm EST. You can view the Kickoff show livestream below. Tonight’s Kickoff show will feature Jeff Hardy facing Cesaro.

Tonight’s Money in the Bank event will be broadcast on the WWE Network.

