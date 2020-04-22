Money in the Bank Early Betting Odds, Qualifying Match Odds for Smackdown Released

– BetOnline has sent along the following betting odds for next month’s Money in the Bank and this week’s remaining qualifying matches for Friday Night Smackdown. Currently, Drew McIntyre is the heavy favorite to beat Seth Rollins in their WWE Championship match at -500. Rollins is the underdog at +300.

Meanwhile, King Corbin is currently the favorite at -250 to beat Drew Gulak on Smackdown. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is favored at -300 to beat Lacey Evans. You can check out the betting lines that are available below:

WWE – Smackdown

Baron Corbin vs Drew Gulak

Baron Corbin -250 (2/5)

Drew Gulak +170 (17/10)

Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans

Sasha Banks -300 (1/3)

Lacey Evans +200 (2/1)

WWE – Money In The Bank

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)

Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre -500 (1/5)

Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)

Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Bayley -400 (1/4)

Tamina +250 (5/2)