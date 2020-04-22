wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Early Betting Odds, Qualifying Match Odds for Smackdown Released
– BetOnline has sent along the following betting odds for next month’s Money in the Bank and this week’s remaining qualifying matches for Friday Night Smackdown. Currently, Drew McIntyre is the heavy favorite to beat Seth Rollins in their WWE Championship match at -500. Rollins is the underdog at +300.
Meanwhile, King Corbin is currently the favorite at -250 to beat Drew Gulak on Smackdown. Meanwhile, Sasha Banks is favored at -300 to beat Lacey Evans. You can check out the betting lines that are available below:
WWE – Smackdown
Baron Corbin vs Drew Gulak
Baron Corbin -250 (2/5)
Drew Gulak +170 (17/10)
Sasha Banks vs Lacey Evans
Sasha Banks -300 (1/3)
Lacey Evans +200 (2/1)
WWE – Money In The Bank
Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt
Braun Strowman -120 (5/6)
Bray Wyatt -120 (5/6)
Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins
Drew McIntyre -500 (1/5)
Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)
Bayley (c) vs Tamina
Bayley -400 (1/4)
Tamina +250 (5/2)
