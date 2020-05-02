wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Ladder Matches to Take Place Simultaneously at WWE Headquarters
May 1, 2020 | Posted by
The permutations to the Climb the Corporate Ladder Money in the Bank matches have been twisted further, as both matches will take place simultaneously. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that the men’s and women’s matches will take place at the same time as the two sets of competitors fight from the bottom floor up through WWE HQ to the roof, where they will have to grab the Money in the Bank briefcases to earn their title shot.
Money in the Bank airs on May 10th on WWE Network. We’ll have an updated card shortly.
