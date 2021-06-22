wrestling / News

Money in the Bank Last Chance Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 6-28-21

WWE has announced a couple of matches, including a Money in the Bank “Last Chance” qualifier, for next week’s Raw. The company announced on Monday night that Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre will compete in a triple threat match for the fourth Raw Money in the Bank berth. All three lost their first chances at the MITB match on this week’s episode.

In addition, Elias and Jaxson Ryker’s rivalry has escalated and will result in a Strap Match on next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network.

