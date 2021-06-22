wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Last Chance Qualifier & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced a couple of matches, including a Money in the Bank “Last Chance” qualifier, for next week’s Raw. The company announced on Monday night that Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Drew McIntyre will compete in a triple threat match for the fourth Raw Money in the Bank berth. All three lost their first chances at the MITB match on this week’s episode.
In addition, Elias and Jaxson Ryker’s rivalry has escalated and will result in a Strap Match on next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw @RandyOrton vs. @DMcIntyreWWE vs. @AJStylesOrg in a Last Chance Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the #MITB Ladder Match!
Who ya got?! pic.twitter.com/TakdOigQcN
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
Next week, @JaxsonRykerWWE gets @IAmEliasWWE in a #StrapMatch, and he can't help but share his excitement with @KSAMANNY.@AliWWE, on the other hand… #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F0YXSjjqT5
— WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021
