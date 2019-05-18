wrestling / News

WWE News: Money in the Bank Live Preview Streaming on Sunday, Promo For Ali’s WWE Chronicle Episode

May 17, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is set to stream a live Money in the Bank preview on Sunday before the PPV. The company announced on Friday that the preview show will stream at 2 PM ET and feature Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

– The company also released the following promo for the WWE Chronicle episode on Ali:

