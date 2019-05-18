wrestling / News
WWE News: Money in the Bank Live Preview Streaming on Sunday, Promo For Ali’s WWE Chronicle Episode
– WWE is set to stream a live Money in the Bank preview on Sunday before the PPV. The company announced on Friday that the preview show will stream at 2 PM ET and feature Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
– The company also released the following promo for the WWE Chronicle episode on Ali:
Journey from @AliWWE's humble beginnings to his status as a fast-rising Superstar on a new #WWEChronicle, streaming TOMORROW at 8/7 C on @WWENetwork. pic.twitter.com/67ma481gM5
— WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2019
