Money in the Bank Qualifiers Announced For Tonight’s Raw

WWE is building toward next week’s Money in the Bank starting on tonight’s Raw, with qualifier matches announced for the show. The company announced on Monday that the following matches will take place:

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Ricochet vs. AJ Styles

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Drew McIntyre vs. Riddle

* Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. John Morrison

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier: Asuka & Naomi vs. Eva Marie & Her Partner

Notable is that while Eva Marie’s “partner” is not yet named, it’s of course Piper Niven who debuted as Marie’s muscle on last week’s show.

Raw airs tonight from the ThunderDome and airs live on USA Network.