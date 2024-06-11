wrestling / News

Money In The Bank Qualifiers To Kick Off On Next Week’s WWE Raw

June 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE will kick off its Money in the Bank qualifying matches on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s episode of Raw that qualifiers will start on next week’s episode.

No competitors were announced, though Sheamus, Jey Uso, and Ludwig Kaiser have all said they plan to earn their way into the PPV bout.

Money in the Bank takes place on July 6th in Toronto, Ontario.

