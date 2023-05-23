Money in the Bank Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE kicks off qualifiers for Money in the Bank on next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on Monday’s show that the first qualifying matches will take place on next Monday’s episode.

In addition, Raquel Rodriguez’s partner for the Fatal Four-Way WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match set for next week has been revealed as Shotzi. Rodriguez and Liv Morgan vacated the titles on last week’s Smackdown due to Morgan’s injury.

The card for next week’s show, the first following WWE Night of Champions on Saturday, is:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Bayley & IYO SKY vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

* Money in the Bank qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA