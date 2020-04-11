wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
WWE is set to hold qualifiers for the Money in the Bank matches on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s episode that Daniel Bryan will battle Cesaro and Dana Brooke will take on Noami to qualify for the respective ladder matches for the May 10th PPV.
As noted, next week will also see Miz defend the Smackdown tag Team Championships against Big E. and Jimmy Uso, plus Sasha Banks vs. Tamina with a title shot for Tamina against Bayley if she wins.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX and will tape sometime over the next week.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says Roddy Piper Asked For Wrestlemania 8 Match To Pull Him To The Next Level
- TJP On Why He Got Released From WWE, Shoots Down Rumor His Tattoos Caused Release, Talks Pitching Ideas to Vince McMahon
- Vince Russo Says He Has No Memory of Jim Cornette Confronting Him Backstage Over Brawl for All, Says Ultimately It Was Vince McMahon’s Decision to do Brawl for All
- NXT Kidnapping Angle Reportedly Leading to Upcoming Debut