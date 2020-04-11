Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s Smackdown

WWE is set to hold qualifiers for the Money in the Bank matches on next week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday’s episode that Daniel Bryan will battle Cesaro and Dana Brooke will take on Noami to qualify for the respective ladder matches for the May 10th PPV.

As noted, next week will also see Miz defend the Smackdown tag Team Championships against Big E. and Jimmy Uso, plus Sasha Banks vs. Tamina with a title shot for Tamina against Bayley if she wins.

Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX and will tape sometime over the next week.