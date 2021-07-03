wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
July 2, 2021 | Posted by
Two more Money in the Bank qualifying matches are set for next week’s WWE Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that Shinsuke Nakamura will face Baron Corbin while Seth Rollins will battle Cesaro on next week’s show, with spots in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match on the line.
Thus far Riddle, Ricochet, John Morrison, Drew McIntyre, and Big E. have qualified for the match, which takes place on the July 18th PPV. Smackdown airs next week live from the ThunderDome on FOX.
Two #MITB Qualifying Matches are set for next week on #SmackDown!
💰 @WWECesaro vs. @WWERollins
💰 King @ShinsukeN vs. @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/Zyxynhj79p
— WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2021
