wrestling / News
Money In the Bank Qualifiers Set For WWE Raw
May 29, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced two Money in the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. Byron Saxton announced in a new video that the following qualifiers are set for tonight:
* Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Miz vs. Ricochet
Also set for tonight is Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship Celebration and a Fatal 4-Way to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Here's @ByronSaxton with some big #WWERaw news for TONIGHT!#MITB Qualifying Matches:@BRONSONISHERE vs. @ShinsukeN @mikethemiz vs. @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/6Cw9IhfIfk
— WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2023
More Trending Stories
- MJF On Not Going On Last At AEW Double Or Nothing, Says He’s Hurt, Talks Potentially Wresting at Forbidden Door
- WWE Roster Back in US After Saudi Arabia Trip, Triple H & Other Executives Flew Commercial
- Kurt Angle Says Vince McMahon Let Him & Shawn Michaels Decide Who Would Win Their WrestleMania 21 Match
- Updated Air Dates & Synopses for First Four Episodes of Dark Side of the Ring S4