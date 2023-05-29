wrestling / News

Money In the Bank Qualifiers Set For WWE Raw

May 29, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw MITB Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced two Money in the Bank qualifying matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. Byron Saxton announced in a new video that the following qualifiers are set for tonight:

* Bronson Reed vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* The Miz vs. Ricochet

Also set for tonight is Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship Celebration and a Fatal 4-Way to determine the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

