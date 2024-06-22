Money In The Bank Qualifiers Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced three Money in the Bank qualifying matches for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following qualifiers for next week’s episode, which airs next Friday live on FOX:

* Men’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill

* Women’s Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Blair Davenport vs. Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell