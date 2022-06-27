wrestling / News
Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that there will be another Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight’s episode of RAW. However, rather than a new match being added, this is a stipulation for a previously-announced match. The match will be between Kevin Owens and either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Elias, Ezekiel OR Elrod
* John Cena returns
TONIGHT: @FightOwensFight will get his chance to qualify for the Men's #MITB Ladder Match!
His opponent could be either Ezekiel, Elias or Elrod (the younger brother of @IAmNotEliasWWE).
Will we be meeting a new member of the family? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qpy1Xf1Idm
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2022
