Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced that there will be another Money in the Bank qualifying match on tonight’s episode of RAW. However, rather than a new match being added, this is a stipulation for a previously-announced match. The match will be between Kevin Owens and either Elias, Ezekiel or their younger brother Elrod. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Elias, Ezekiel OR Elrod

* John Cena returns