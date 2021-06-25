Money in the Bank Qualifying Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, with a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on the line. Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews, with Commander Azeez in his corner, will battle Big E. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Big E

* Cesaro & Bianca Belair vs. Seth Rollins & Bayley

* Roman Reigns Hell in a Cell victory celebration

Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews will once again tangle with his bitter adversary and former titleholder Big E, not for the illustrious gold this time around, but rather for opportunity to qualify for the Money in the Bank Ladder Match in July. The dangerous Commander Azeez has continued to play a factor in Crews’ success with a dangerous Nigerian Nail attack always looming. Can The Powerhouse of Positivity overcome the odds to earn the right to compete for a World Title contract? Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown, tonight at 8/7 C.