Money In the Bank Qualifying Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 2, 2023 | Posted by
More competitors will qualify for Money in the Bank on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. WWE announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs live Friday on FOX:
* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Butch vs. Baron Corbin
* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali
* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi
* Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Bayley vs. Michin
Next week is LOADED with MITB qualifying matches!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XMKpbgAkEy
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 3, 2023
