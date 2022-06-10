Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches Set For WWE Smackdown

WWE has added two Money In The Bank qualifiers to this week’s episode of Smackdown. WWE announced on Thursday that Drew McIntyre will battle Sheamus and Lacey Evans will take on Xia Li in qualifying bouts for their respective MITB matches at next month’s PPV.

Evans’ match is her official in-ring return for WWE. The SMackdown star has shifted brands a couple times since her return began to be teased recently.

The updated lineup for Friday’s show is:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther

* Money In The Bank Men’s Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

* Money In The Bank Women’s Qualifying Match: Lacey Evans vs. Xia Li

* Max Dupri reveals his first Maximum Male Models client