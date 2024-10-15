Money Match Set For OTT Tenth Anniversary On 10/26

OTT has announced Aigle Blanc will take on Michael Oku in a Money match at their Tenth Anniversary event later this month.

This is the same show that will feature The Judgment Day’s JD McDonagh and Finn Balor. Here is the confirmed card for the October 26th show:

* Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) vs The Social Elite (Sean Guinness and Matthew Smyth)

* Money Match: Michael Oku vs Aigle Blanc

* OTT European Championship Gauntlet: Grado vs Goldenboy Santos vs Adam Maxted vs Ilja Zarkov vs Charlie Sterling